Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0094

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $25,415.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.00919332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.69 or 0.04407502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018401 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

