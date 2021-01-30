Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

