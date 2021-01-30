INSU Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Trading Down 1.3%

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:INAQU) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 6,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAQU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

