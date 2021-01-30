Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $134,958.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

