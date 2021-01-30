INT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. INT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $813,646.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.