INT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $702,356.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, INT has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $702,356.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

