Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 150.1% in January

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IMTE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,056,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31.
About Integrated Media Technology
