Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 150.1% in January

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IMTE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,056,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

