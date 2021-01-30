InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

InterDigital stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in InterDigital by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $4,303,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in InterDigital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

