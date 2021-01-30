Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,461.83

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,461.83 and traded as high as $1,733.00. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) shares last traded at $1,700.00, with a volume of 578,968 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,712.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,461.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.61%.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.