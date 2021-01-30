International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is American Research & Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 4.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. 11,825,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

