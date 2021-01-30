International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. Research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

