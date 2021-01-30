International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

