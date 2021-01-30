Internet of People (IOP) Reaches Market Cap of $655,629.32

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 140.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $655,629.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00040320 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00060969 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.