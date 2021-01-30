Internet of People (IOP) Trading Up 54% Over Last Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 161.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 54% higher against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $663,681.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038129 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

