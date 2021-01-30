Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 101.6% in January

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

