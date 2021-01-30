Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.65. Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 41,252 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50.

Get Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) alerts:

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$32,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,261 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,182.70. Insiders have sold 205,500 shares of company stock worth $134,760 in the last 90 days.

About Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.