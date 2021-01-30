Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $712,343.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,090,204 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 793,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

