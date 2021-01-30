Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,342 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 169,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 413,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 38,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

