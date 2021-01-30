Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256,757 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

