Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,604 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Visa by 12.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Visa by 21.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 103,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

