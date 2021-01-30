Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.08

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $11.70. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 34,263 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 56.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.