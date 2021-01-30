Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000.

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $165.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $183.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

