Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $11.02. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 339,281 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $266,363.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 310,732 shares of company stock worth $3,241,294 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

