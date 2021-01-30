Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

