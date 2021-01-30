Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.56. 55,259,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.