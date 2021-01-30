Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

