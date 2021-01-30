Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the December 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. 663,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,888. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.