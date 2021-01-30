Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $126.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

