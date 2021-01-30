Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 85,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

