Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.56

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $13.25. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 15,485 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 557,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

