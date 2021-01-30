Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.56

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $13.25. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 15,485 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VTN)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
