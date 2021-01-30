InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $115,877.76 and approximately $60,374.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,660,498 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

