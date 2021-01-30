Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.90

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $167.90 and traded as high as $195.30. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $190.35, with a volume of 4,739,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Investec Group (INVP.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Investec Group (INVP.L) Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group (INVP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group (INVP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.