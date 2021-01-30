Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) & Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Head to Head Comparison

Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Invictus Financial has a beta of -1.99, meaning that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invictus Financial and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invictus Financial N/A N/A -109.17% Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invictus Financial and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cielo 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invictus Financial and Cielo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Cielo $2.76 billion 0.72 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Invictus Financial.

Summary

Cielo beats Invictus Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; data processing services and support services to medical companies; and settlement of electronic transactions. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

