Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and $21,855.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.