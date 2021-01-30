Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.