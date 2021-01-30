ION Price Reaches $0.0119 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a market cap of $161,664.58 and $72.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,519,964 coins and its circulating supply is 13,619,964 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

