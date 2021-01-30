IONChain (IONC) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. IONChain has a market cap of $186,415.96 and $1,761.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars.

