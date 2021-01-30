IOST Market Capitalization Reaches $261.32 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $261.32 million and $105.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

