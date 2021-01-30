IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.29 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. IOTA has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $50.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00095649 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.