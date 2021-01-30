IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 15.2% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $110.19 million and approximately $30.82 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00872160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.04278540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017960 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

