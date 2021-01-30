IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0112 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $108.43 million and $20.05 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

