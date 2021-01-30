iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.21

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and traded as high as $30.82. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 12,671 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.