IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $5.00. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 84,438 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

