Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Iridium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded up 204.4% against the US dollar. Iridium has a market cap of $19,625.08 and $83.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Iridium Token Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Iridium Token Trading

Iridium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.