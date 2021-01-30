IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.0635 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $60.30 million and $7.11 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,347,625 coins and its circulating supply is 949,631,028 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

