IRISnet Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $59.24 million and $8.13 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065565 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 0.95581914 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,426,225 coins and its circulating supply is 949,680,111 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.