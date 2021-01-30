Ironwood Financial llc Buys 6,954 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

