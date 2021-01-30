iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,663.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 271,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 904,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,821. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54.

