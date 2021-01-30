iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KCS Wealth Advisory’s Largest Position

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 432.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

