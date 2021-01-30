iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.